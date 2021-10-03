How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. The game will be on the afternoon slate, starting at 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Niners are coming off a tough 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers on a last-second Mason Crosby field goal. The 49ers did everything right against the Packers, except giving QB Aaron Rodgers just enough time to pull off a miracle. San Fran dropped to 2-1 on the season and will look shake off some more injuries on defense to DT Maurice Hurst and CB Davontae Harris.

The Seahawks dropped to 1-2 on the season with a 30-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Seattle has allowed 30 points in back-to-back losses and need to tighten things up on defense. The Seahawks were able to move the ball in the first half vs. Minny, but were shut out in the second half. The 49ers could be susceptible to big plays, which means plenty of Russell Wilson finding DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Seahawks vs. 49ers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: SEA +115, SF -135