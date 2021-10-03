How to watch Cardinals vs. Rams NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. The game will take place on the afternoon slate at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Cardinals are one of five teams (including the Rams) who remain undefeated into Week 4. Arizona got a bit of a scare in Week 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, trailing by 19-10 in the third quarter before scoring 21 unanswered points to win 31-19. The Cardinals backfield and even receivers are becoming more and more interesting. James Conner took control in Week 3 with two TDs while split carries 11-11 with Chase Edmonds. AJ Green was the latest WR to lead the team in yards with 112. DeAndre Hopkins, dealing with injury, only had 3 catches on 6 targets for 21 yards.

The Rams made a statement with their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. The Rams may be the most balanced team in the NFL with the addition of Matthew Stafford at QB. Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp have formed the top QB-WR duo through three games connecting 25 times for 367 yards and 5 TDs. Los Angeles played great red zone defense against the Bucs, sacked Tom Brady 3 times and held Tampa Bay to just 35 yards on the ground.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cardinals vs. Rams

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: ARI +180, LAR -220