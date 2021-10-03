What channel Ravens vs. Broncos is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos. The game is on the afternoon slate, starting at 4:25 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.

The Baltimore Ravens escaped Detroit with a 19-17 win over the Lions thanks to the record-setting 68-yard game-winning FG from Justin Tucker. Baltimore will take that any day and get to look ahead to a tough road matchup vs. the Broncos. The Ravens need to use QB Lamar Jackson less in the run game. He popped up on the injury report with a minor back issue that wasn’t considered a concern by the Ravens staff this week. Those injuries will begin to pile up, however.

The Broncos basically had a bye week in Week 3 vs. the New York Jets, shutting them out 26-0. The defense forced two turnovers by QB Zach Wilson. On the season, Denver has forced 5 total turnovers while ranking second in the NFL in yards allowed per game (221.7). Thanks to the shutout, the Broncos are only allowing 8.7 points per game. Expect that number to go up after facing the Ravens.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ravens vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: BAL -115, DEN -105