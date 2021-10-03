What channel Chiefs vs. Eagles is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Chiefs have a rare losing streak having lost back-to-back games for what seems like the first time in Andy Reid’s tenure as coach. Kansas City has lost by one score or fewer in both contests and QB Patrick Mahomes is struggling a bit with turnovers early on. While he’s thrown for 940 yards and 9 TDs, he’s also thrown 3 INTs, a couple of them costly. This feels like a get-right spot for the Chiefs going on the road to face the Eagles, who were just embarrassed on national TV by the Dallas Cowboys.

Philly was embarrassed on national TV by the Cowboys in Week 3. It was a 41-21 rout in which QB Jalen Hurts threw 2 INTs, one that went for a TD. The Eagles only had two offensive scores and both came after the game was 27-7. RB Miles Sanders’ usage was a big talking point. He only had 2 carries for 27 yards in the entire game. The Eagles only trailed 14-7 after the first quarter and 20-7 at halftime, so there really isn’t much reason why Sanders didn’t get more work.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Chiefs vs. Eagles

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: KC -320, PHI +250