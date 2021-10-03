What channel Titans vs. Jets is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Tennessee Titans got some bad news despite a 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. WR A.J. Brown went down during the game with a hamstring injury and is going to miss some time. WR Julio Jones has also missed practice leading up to the game vs. the Jets and could also end up being held out. If both are sidelined, expect the Titans to lean heavily on RB Derrick Henry to take down the lowly Jets.

Speaking of those Jets, yep, they’re back to be defeated, starting 0-3 on the year. New York has 20 total points over three games under new coach Robert Saleh and rookie QB Zach Wilson. The BYU product ranks almost dead last in QBR at 21.9 this season, throwing 7 INTs over three games. The offense hasn’t helped the defense out, what was supposed to be a strong point with Saleh’s background coming from the San Francisco 49ers. Now, it’s looking like a 0-4 start is imminent.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Titans vs. Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: TEN -250, NYJ +200