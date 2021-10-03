What channel Browns vs. Vikings is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Browns will forever be known as the team that ruined Justin Fields’ first NFL start. Last week against the Chicago Bears, the Browns sacked the rookie QB nine times in an easy 26-6 victory. The run game carried the Browns with 215 yards on 42 carries and a TD by Kareem Hunt, who had a monster game. He posted 155 total yards with 6 receptions. The Browns also got back Odell Beckham Jr., who hadn’t played since tearing his ACL last season. He had 5 receptions for 77 yards.

The Vikings are coming off their first win of the season, 30-17 over the Seattle Seahawks. Minnesota has played better than its record, simply having a tough schedule to start the year. It doesn’t get any easier this week against the Browns, though QB Kirk Cousins is having his best season so far. Normally turnover prone, Cousins has thrown for 918 yards and 8 TDs with no INTs through three games.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Browns vs. Vikings

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CLE -130, MIN +110