What channel Colts vs. Dolphins is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. The game is at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Colts dropped to 0-3 on the season with a 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Carson Wentz shook off two ankle injuries to start, but didn’t look very healthy, throwing for 194 yards and no TDs. Indy just isn’t moving the ball and it’s hurting most of its offense, especially RB Jonathan Taylor, who had 64 yards on 10 carries. He’s failed to reach 20 touches in back-to-back games.

The Dolphins are still without QB Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett started against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. Brissett almost pulled off a miracle, forcing OT with a rushing TD before the Dolphins lost on a field goal 31-28. Brissett should get more comfortable within the offense and with his receivers as they get more reps. They’ll need to get the passing game going in Week 4 with Will Fuller back in the lineup for his second game as a Dolphin.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Colts vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: IND +120, MIA -140