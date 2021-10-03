What channel Texans vs. Bills is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Texans have had a long week to think about what happened on Thursday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers. Houston dropped to 1-2 with a 24-9 loss in Davis Mills’ first career NFL start. It appears Mills will start again for the Texans, who are trending down after a Week 1 win over Jacksonville.

The Bills annihilated the Washington Football Team on Sunday in Week 3 with a 43-21 win. Josh Allen bounced back after a slow start to the season with 5 total TDs — four through the air and one on the ground. Emmanuel Sanders continues to have a revival season with 94 yards and 2 TDs in the victory. It also seems RB Zack Moss may be taking control of the backfield 91 total yards and a TD.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texans vs. Bills

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: HOU +900, BUF -1600