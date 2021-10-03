What channel Steelers vs. Packers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. The game is expected to start at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two games in a row and their offense has been the big issue early on. QB Ben Roethlisberger went into last week dealing with a pectoral injury and clearly it held the Steelers back in a 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Diontae Johnson missed that game due to a knee injury. He’s in good shape to return in Week 4. However, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is dealing with a injury to his ribs.

Aaron Rodgers pulled another win out of thin air on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers trailed 28-27 with 37 seconds left before Rodgers got them in position for a Mason Crosby game-winning FG. A 30-28 win put the Packers at 2-1 heading into Week 4 vs. the Steelers at home. Rodgers has bounced back nicely since Week 1’s dud, throwing for 261 yards and 2 TDs last week vs. San Fran.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Steelers vs. Packers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: PIT +230, GB -290