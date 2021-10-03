What channel Bucs vs. Patriots is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday Night Football to close out the Week 4 Sunday slate, and it’s a big one. This week, we get the New England Patriots hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It marks the monumental return of QB Tom Brady to Gillette Stadium to face his former teammates and head coach, Bill Belichick. Since departing in free agency, Brady has gone 13-6 with the Bucs, while Belichick and the Pats have gone 8-11.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream, NBC Sports Live, or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bucs vs. Patriots

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC Sports Live

Moneyline odds: Bucs -290, Patriots +230