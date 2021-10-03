What channel is Giants vs. Saints on and what is game time for Week 4

The New Orleans Saints will play their first true home game of the season when they host the New York Giants on Sunday, October 3rd from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Saints moved their season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers to Jacksonville and since played a pair of road games against the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots. New Orleans is 2-1 with a bizarre stat line for Jameis Winston through three games with just 387 yards through the air as the Saints pass the ball on 43% of snaps, the lowest in the NFL.

After a season-opening loss to the Denver Broncos, the Giants came up short in each of their last two games on last second field goals by the Washington Football Team and Atlanta Falcons. It takes a well-disciplined team to not start to lose hope after an 0-3 start, so Joe Judge has his work cut out for him to turn this team around.

Game TV Info

Game date: October 3rd, 2021

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

New Orleans is listed as a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and is getting -335 to win outright, while the Giants have +260 odds to get their first win of the season. The point total is set at 42.