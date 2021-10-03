What channel is Browns vs. Vikings on and what is game time for Week 4

The Minnesota Vikings will look to get to .500 as they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 3rd from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cleveland is a fourth quarter collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs away from being 3-0 to this point of the season following consecutive easy wins over the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. Through a sample size of three weeks, it appears the Browns and Baltimore Ravens will be the class of the AFC North going for the division title.

Minnesota finally added one to the win column after they somehow found a way to fall to 0-2 with an overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and missed a chip shot field goal to lose to the Arizona Cardinals. Credit to the Vikings for responding well with a 30-17 home win over the Seattle Seahawks last week without Dalvin Cook, who remains questionable with an ankle injury.

Game TV Info

Game date: October 3rd, 2021

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Cleveland is listed as a 2-point road favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 odds to win outright, while Minnesota is getting +115 moneyline odds to pull off a slight upset. The over/under is set at 51.5.