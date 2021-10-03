What channel is Colts vs. Dolphins on and what is game time for Week 4

wA couple of struggling teams and a pair of challenging schedules will meet this Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts travel to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL to take on the Miami Dolphins.

The home turf favorites, on paper the Dolphins do have a better record but have struggled to get any momentum going in the season. Shut out in week 2 and losing by a field goal in overtime in week 3, the Dolphins have been riding emotional lows throughout the start of the season and are welcome to a change in pace.

The Colts have gone winless on the season against a surprisingly difficult schedule in the Seahawks, Rams, and Titans. With Carson Wentz continuing to put up decent numbers on offense, the team only needs to find some overall coordination to close out their first victory on the season.

Game TV Info

Game date: October 3rd, 2021

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Dolphins are 2 point favorites, and -135 on the moneyline. Backers of the Colts will get +115 for their money. The over/under has been set at a mere 42.5.