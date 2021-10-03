What channel is Panthers vs. Cowboys on and what is game time for Week 4

A couple of surging teams square off this weekend as the 3-0 Carolina Panthers travel to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX to battle the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys, who have not tasted defeat since the season opener.

3-0 on the year, the Panthers held the Houston Texans to a mere 9 points and 193 yards last week in a double threat performance that impressed from start to finish. Now pegged as the underdogs, they look to continue their win streak and upset the odds this weekend.

Blessed (cursed?) with a tough schedule in the opening weeks this season, the Cowboys have been put through the ringer in games against the Buccaneers, Chargers, and Eagles so far. That trend of difficult, tightly contested games is likely to extend into this matchup, as well.

Game TV Info

Game date: October 3rd, 2021

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

4 point betting favorites at home, the Cowboys will cost -195 on the moneyline this Sunday. Believe in a 4-0 Panthers dream? You’ll get +165 on the #1 NFC South team. A potential shootout is planned for, with the over/under set at 50.5.