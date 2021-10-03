What channel is Lions vs. Bears on and what is game time for Week 4

Following a poor 0-3 start to the season, the Detroit Lions hit the road in an attempt to break the streak against the 1-2 Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

“Da Bears” may have a better record heading into this matchup, but they have not necessarily looked the superior team. A dismal offensive effort punctuated a 26-6 blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns last week, and if the Bears don’t get something moving soon they will find themselves at the bottom of the NFC North.

Although winless this season, the Lions have looked to be one of the more impressive winless teams in the league so far, tightly contesting all three of their losses. The betting favorite earlier this month to be the final remaining winless team in the NFL, the Lions seek to upset those odds this weekend.

Game TV Info

Game date: October 3rd, 2021

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Home field advantage tips the odds in the Bears’ favor as they are 3 point favorites this Sunday, with the moneyline costing -140. Those backing the Lions to shed their “0” will get +120. The over/under for the game is set at a mere 42.