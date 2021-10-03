What channel is Texans vs. Bills on and what is game time for Week 4

The biggest betting favorites this week, or next week, are featured this Sunday as the Buffalo Bills defend the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY against the visiting Houston Texans.

2-1 on the season thus far, the Bills have been looking like a decent team through the first three weeks of NFL action. Having scored a stunning 43 points last week against Washington Football Team, there is a lot of hype being generated by the “Bills Mafia” and the surging Josh Allen right now.

Looking to play spoiler this week, the Texans struggled to show signs of life against the Carolina Panthers last week while being held to only 193 yards total. Thankfully for the Texans, they will likely see two key players return from the injury reserve in Safety Justin Reid and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

Game TV Info

Game date: October 3rd, 2021

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Monumental 16 point favorites this weekend, the Bills cost a hefty -1125 on the moneyline. Backers of the biggest underdogs this week will be rewarded with +700. The over/under has been set at 47.