What channel is Washington vs. Falcons on and what is game time for Week 4

Identical 1-2 records between the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons are on display this Sunday from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

The road favorites this weekend, Washington was put in the spotlight last week after a loss against the Buffalo Bills that coach Ron Rivera referred to as an indicator of “a long way to go” for the franchise. While they do own a win over the New York Giants this year (who doesn’t?), Washington turned the ball over 3 times last week en route to suffering what was simply a drubbing.

The Falcons have home field advantage this week but barely escaped with a win last week over the New York Giants. Held to only 296 yards, with nearly half of those coming on the final two possessions of the game, the Falcons will need to bolster their offense if they hope to make it two in a row this season.

Game TV Info

Game date: October 3rd, 2021

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

-1.5 point betting favorites, Washington is valued at -120 on the moneyline, while backers of the underdog Falcons get +100. The over/under is set at a rather high 47 points.