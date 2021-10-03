What channel is Titans vs. Jets on and what is game time for Week 4

The New York Jets will continue to search for their first victory of the season when they host the Tennessee Titans from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, October 3rd.

Tennessee won each of their last two games to improve to 2-1 and as you might imagine, Derrick Henry is getting a massive workload. He averaged 36 touches per game over the past two games, but it might make a lot of sense for the Titans to not wear Henry out this early in the year.

The Jets did not score a touchdown in each of their last two games - both losses to the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos. Rookie Zach Wilson’s number look ugly early on his career, completing 55.2% of his passes with seven interceptions and just two touchdowns. The next attempted rebuild of New York isn’t going great, but this was always going to take a while.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 3rd, 2021

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Tennessee is a 7-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with moneyline odds at -310, while the Jets are getting +245 to pull off the upset. The over/under is set at 45.