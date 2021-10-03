What channel is Chiefs vs. Eagles on and what is game time for Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles coming in at 1-2 through three games wouldn’t have been that much of a surprise heading into the season, but the Kansas City Chiefs having that same record raised some eyebrows. This game will take place on Sunday, October 3rd from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia opened up the season with a blowout victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but they fell short in losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles rank sixth offensively and seventh on defense in terms of yards per play, but the penalties have been killers with 11.7 per game, which is the most in the NFL.

Kansas City escaped Week 1 with a victory over the Cleveland Browns, but they fell short in their last two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers. Head coach Andy Reid spent some time in the hospital, but he told reporters earlier this week he is feeling well as he prepared for Sunday’s game.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 3rd, 2021

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Kansas City is a 7-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -310 odds to win outright, while Philadelphia is getting +245 odds to pull off the upset as home underdogs. The point total is set at 54.