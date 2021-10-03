What channel is Cardinals vs. Rams on and what is game time for Week 4

The Los Angeles Rams are officially on the map as Super Bowl contenders, and they will get another big test as they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 3rd from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It took a while for Arizona to get going in last week’s game as they trailed by nine points late in the third quarter but pulled ahead for a 31-19 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 3-0. The Cardinals are playing very well offensively as they rank No. 2 in the NFL in terms of yards per play.

The Rams handled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home last weekend and held a 17-point lead till Tampa Bay scored a late touchdown in a 34-24 Los Angeles victory. The offseason quarterback swap for Matthew Stafford is definitely paying off for Sean McVay and the Rams offense, and there should be plenty of points scored in Sunday’s game.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 3rd

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and has -210 moneyline odds, while Arizona has +175 odds to pull off the road upset. The point total is set at 54.5.