What channel is Seahawks vs. 49ers on and what is game time for Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers will have to pick themselves up following a Sunday Night Football loss as they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 3rd from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Seattle lost each of their last two games, and it’s tough to not look toward the defensive side of the ball when placing blame. In losses to the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings, the Seahawks allowed an average of 31.5 points and 492.5 yards per game. That is the reason Seattle will enter Sunday’s game with a 1-2 record.

San Francisco was on the wrong end of an Aaron Rodgers-led comeback in the final minutes last weekend and lost on a game-winning field goal for their first loss of the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in a weird spot in that the 49ers will eventually want to replace him with Trey Lance, but he has not given the franchise much of a reason to rush the transition early in 2021.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 3rd

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

San Francisco is a 2.5-point favorite with -145 moneyline odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Seattle is getting +125 odds to pull off the upset on the road, and oddsmakers set the over/under at 51.5.