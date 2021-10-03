What channel is Ravens vs. Broncos on and what is game time for Week 4

The Denver Broncos have the ultimate prove-it opportunity when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 3rd from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker is still receiving plenty of discussion after bouncing in a 66-yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions, and they improved to 2-1 following three very close games. They fell short against the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime and beat the Kansas City Chiefs by one point. The Ravens have done well offensively, but they are allowing 6.2 yards per play, which ranks No. 27 in the NFL.

Denver is quietly 3-0 to this point of the season, and the reason they are not getting a ton of attention is the victories came over the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, three teams that have yet to win a game this season. The Broncos did their damage defensively where they rank No. 2 as they allow just 4.1 yards per play.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 3rd

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Denver is a 1-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and both teams have -110 odds on the moneyline with the over/under set at 45.