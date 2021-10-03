What channel is Steelers vs. Packers on and what is game time for Week 4

The Green Bay Packers will look to carry last week’s fourth quarter heroics when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 3rd from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Pittsburgh has fallen flat with two straight losses following an impressive season-opening win over the Buffalo Bills. Ben Roethlisberger threw the ball 58 times in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals for just 318 yards with a touchdowns and two interceptions. The Steelers average just 16.7 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers on an incredible comeback in the final minute to beat the San Francisco 49ers as they improved to 2-1 with consecutive wins. Green Bay has struggled a bit at times defensively, but they have some of the top skill position players on offense with Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 3rd

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and is getting -290 odds on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh has +230 odds to pull off the road upset. The point total is set at 45.5.