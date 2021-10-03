What channel is Bucs vs. Patriots on and what is game time for Week 4

One of the most anticipated regular season games in league history will take place on Sunday, October 3rd with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts

Tampa Bay will enter with a 2-1 record and will play their second consecutive road game after being outplayed by the Los Angeles Rams in a 34-24 loss last weekend. The Buccaneers remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and all eyes will be on Brady, who continues to play extremely well.

New England has a 1-2 record, and Mac Jones is coming off his worse game as a pro when he threw three interceptions in a 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints last week. The Patriots are led by their defense, but they rank No. 27 in yards per play this season. Bill Belichick should bring his A game in a matchup that means a lot to him whether he admits it or not.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 3rd

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

Tampa Bay is a 6.5-point favorite with -280 moneyline odds, and New England is getting +225 odds to pull off the upset as home underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.