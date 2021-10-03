Considering the injury report as you address the Week 5 fantasy waiver wire

As with every week in the NFL, key skill position players are going to go down with an injury. Some may step right back onto the field soon while others will miss time. When one guy goes, an opportunity opens up for someone else to fill the gap.

Below is a rundown of notable skill position injuries, and who stands to benefit as you consider what to do with your waiver wire priority. We’ll offer updates on each injury as new information comes along this week.

Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team

Logan Thomas injured his right hamstring in the first possession of WFT’s 34-30 win at the Falcons on Sunday and never returned to the field. Thomas’ injury opens the door for other potential waiver wire pass catching options to step up for Washington.

That starts, of course, with running back J.D. McKissic (50% ESPN/39% Yahoo), who scored the game-winning touchdown for the team. He’s hasn’t really produced on the ground but his bread has been buttered as a receiver out of the backfield, catching five receptions for 44 yards and the aforementioned TD on Sunday. Another one who stands to benefit from Thomas’ absence is WR Adam Humphries (1% ESPN and Yahoo), who showed flashes of value by catching seven passes in Week 2.

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

David Montgomery was cruising along for the Bears in their 24-14 victory over the Lions on Sunday. He took 23 carries and 106 yards for two touchdowns before going down with a gnarly looking knee injury early in the fourth quarter. He’ll undergo an MRI on Monday but the obvious waiver replacement would be backup Damien Williams (11% ESPN/5%

The former Kansas City Chief had himself a productive day even before the Montgomery injury, carrying the ball eight times for 55 yards and a red zone TD. The Bears leaned on their run game to simplify things for Justin Fields and that may be the recipe moving forward.

Tony Jones Jr., RB, New Orleans Saints

Saints backup running back Tony Jones Jr. was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the team’s 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants on Sunday.

The question of who will take the reigns as the No. 2 rusher behind Alvin Kamara boils down to a few waiver wire options. First, there’s jack-of-all trades Taysom Hill (2% ESPN and Yahoo), who’s already second on the team in rushing with 77 yards. And that’s not even considering the fantasy points he can provide as both a passer and pass catcher. The second option is Ty Montgomery (0% ESPN and Yahoo), who has only gotten two carries this year but has acquired five targets for 50 yards through the air. His numbers are bound to go up with Jones’ absence.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks with a right calf injury. That paved the way for rookie Trey Lance (30% Yahoo/19% ESPN) to enter the game in the second half, who completed just 50 percent of his passes but tossed for 157 yards and two touchdowns. It was speculated that head coach Kyle Shanahan would make the switch at some point in the season and this may be his excuse to do so early. Even if Jimmy G does return next week, start looking into Lance now.