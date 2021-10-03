 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lions lose the ball with ridiculous Jared Goff fumble deep in Bears territory

Jared Goff may have made history Sunday with one of the ugliest turnovers imaginable deep in Bears territory.

By kate.magdziuk

It’s official (but not surprising) — Jared Goff may have the ugliest and most entertaining fumble for a turnover so far in the 2021 NFL season.

In true Lions fashion, there seems to be some confusion here on the snap. Jared Goff was caught off guard, only to have the ball bounce off of his shoulder and across the line of scrimmage, straight into the arms of Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols.

