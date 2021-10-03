Lions lose the ball with ridiculous Jared Goff fumble deep in Bears territory

It’s official (but not surprising) — Jared Goff may have the ugliest and most entertaining fumble for a turnover so far in the 2021 NFL season.

In true Lions fashion, there seems to be some confusion here on the snap. Jared Goff was caught off guard, only to have the ball bounce off of his shoulder and across the line of scrimmage, straight into the arms of Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols.