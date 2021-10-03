Ty’Son Williams is inactive for Week 4 vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 4 inactives and running back Ty’son Williams is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Denver Broncos. Williams is considered a healthy scratch for today’s matchup with no prior injury leading up to the game.

Williams has been productive on the year in place of the injured Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins, taking 27 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown while also snagging a receiving touchdown in Week 1. However, he’s been in the dog house with the Ravens’ coaching staff ever since fumbling in their Week 2 battle with the Kansas City Chiefs. He only got five carries in last week’s game against the Detroit Lions and is now straight up inactive for this afternoon.

Latavius Murray will serve as the lead back for Baltimore this afternoon while Le’Veon Bell will make his season debut after being activated from the practice squad this week.