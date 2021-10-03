Jets upset Titans after Bullock misses OT field goal, shakes up Survivor pools

NFL Survivor pools have survived some big scares through the first three weeks, but we finally had our monster upset in Week 4. The New York Jets upended the Tennessee Titans in overtime, winning 27-24 after Randy Bullock missed a game-tying field goal for the Titans.

It was a fitting end to a wild game and certainly one way for Robert Saleh to get win No. 1 of his head coaching career. The Titans took a 9-0 lead in the second quarter, but could not get going consistently the rest of regulation. They would finish with 24 points before overtime, but the Jets defense made life difficult. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson had two touchdowns, including a 53-yard pitch-and-catch to Corey Davis. The Jets had a goal-to-go situation in overtime that could have ended things, but came up short and settled for a field goal.

The Titans got the ball back and drove down into field goal range. They stalled out and were playing for the tie, setting up Bullock for the 49-yard field goal. Instead, the talented kicker booted it wide left and the Jets get the first win of the Robert Saleh era.

This is a notable upset for football purposes, but it is also notable for survivor pools. For those unaware, a survivor pool involves picking one team to win each week. If your team wins, you advance to the next week. If your team loses (or twice for double elimination), you’re out. Also, you can’t pick the same team twice in one season.

The Bills were the big selection this week as monster favorites against the Texans. However, the Titans were likely a big pick in most contests this week. In the survivor pool I play in, 20% of all remaining entrants picked the Titans. I went with the Bills, so I’ll live to fight another day.