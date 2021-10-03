Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 4

The NFL is headed into prime time for its final two games of Week 4. Tom Brady and the Bucs head into Foxboro to face the Patriots on Sunday Night Football and then the Raiders and Chargers face off in LA to close things out on Monday Night Football.

It was another wild week with the Jets springing the biggest upset — a 27-24 overtime win over the Titans after Randy Bullock missed a game-tying field goal at the end of the extra frame. The biggest win belongs to the Cardinals, who went into LA and beat the Rams in emphatic fashion. They along with the Raiders are the only remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after four weeks of football. We’ll update with the Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football squads as those games wraps.

AFC East

The Bills thumped Houston with ease. The Dolphins lost at home to Indianapolis in a game that revealed them to still be a work in progress. The Jets got the first win of the Robert Saleh era — a wild overtime win over the Titans thanks to Randy Bullock missing a game-tying field goal.

AFC North

The Bengals, Browns, and Ravens all won this week to improve to 3-1. The Steelers lost in Green Bay and Ben Roethlisberger looks absolutely cooked.

AFC South

The Colts got their first win, a road one over the Dolphins, and that was it for the division. The Titans lost in an overtime embarrassment to the Jets, the Texans were shut out by Buffalo, and the Jaguars lost on Thursday in Cincinnati.

AFC West

The Broncos lost in fairly emphatic fashion to Baltimore while the Chiefs held off a game Philly squad. The Raiders and Chargers face off on Monday Night Football.

NFC East

The Cowboys got a big home win over Carolina while Washington won a wild one in Atlanta. The Eagles lost to the Chiefs in a wild back-and-forth game while the Giants stunned the Saints in overtime in the Superdome.

NFC North

The Packers handled their business against Pittsburgh while Chicago beat Detroit for the first win of the Justin Fields era. The Vikings could get nothing going on offense and lost to the Browns.

NFC South

The Panthers lost their first game, a 36-28 defeat to the Cowboys that was not really as close as the score might indicate. The Saints lost an overtime heartbreaker to the Giants while the Falcons lost their own heartbreaker to Washington. The Bucs face the Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

NFC West

The division faces off two weeks in a row, and the Cardinals and Seahawks drew first blood with wins over the Rams and 49ers, respectively.