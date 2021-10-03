Tom Brady breaks Drew Brees’ all-time passing yards record vs. Patriots

With only 68 yards needed to break the record for total passing yards, we knew, barring a catastrophe, Tom Brady would get the job done in Foxboro against his old team, but we didn’t know when. We now know when, as Brady connected with Mike Evans in the 1st quarter for a 28-yard gain into the red-zone to give him exactly 68 yards in the game.

Last year, Brady and Brees traded off as record holders, but with Brees retiring and the end of the season, we knew Brady would again catch up and for good this time. And the league made sure to put Brady in New England when the record would likely be broken.

Brady almost broke the record before this game, as he put up big numbers his first three weeks. Through those initial games, Brady had 1,087 yards passing with 10 touchdown passes. He’s on pace for a huge year, especially now that we have 17 games in the regular season. And he could put this record out of reach for a long while.

Patrick Mahomes appears most-likely of our current group of quarterbacks to catch up with Brady, but sits at 151st all-time with 15,092 career passing yards. His pace is great, but it will come down to long term health, which Brady has more than any other player you can compare him to.