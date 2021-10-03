Who is Steve Belichick?

The New England Patriots are in the midst of a thrilling Week 4 Sunday Night Football contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the only thing people can talk about is Steve Belichick. Considering Tom Brady is playing his first game against the Patriots and in Foxboro since leaving the team, it’s impressive that Steve is now the center of attention.

It’s not entirely clear what’s going on, but here are a couple of the early meme favorites for Bill Belichick’s son and his current outside linebackers coach.

he has to know the camera's on him by now, right pic.twitter.com/NkB1fgCv8u — Christian D'Andrea needs help to buy Ale Asylum (@TrainIsland) October 4, 2021

Yes, this is the offspring of the Patriots future Hall of Fame head coach. He coaches linebackers, but according to the broadcast he also handles some of the play-calling and tracking of what’s going on.

Steve has been an assistant coach on his dad’s staff dating back to 2012. From 2012 to 2015 he was a defensive assistant. From 2016 to 2018 he coaches safeties. In 2019 he coaches safeties and the secondary as a whole. He moved to the outside linebackers in 2020.

It’s not entirely clear how talented or not he is as a coach. One would think Belichick would not just hand over an opportunity to him because he’s his son, but nepotism can do plenty. Of course, spending all this time around his dad could be enough to turn him into someone who is qualified for the job. Either way, it at least gets us some quality memes in 2021!