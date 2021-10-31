How to watch Bucs vs. Saints NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Bucs have eschewed a series of injuries to key players to roll out to a 6-1 start and the defending Super Bowl champions made a 38-3 destruction of the Bears last Sunday look effortless. Tom Brady tossed his 600th career touchdown pass and hooked up Mike Evans for three scores in the blowout. They’re looking to enter their bye week with a 7-1 record and a grip on the NFC South.

The Saints returned from their bye last Monday with an ugly 13-10 victory over the Seahawks to improve to 4-2 on the year. Alvin Kamara was the star of the offense, providing 128 receiving yards, 51 rushing yards, and a touchdown.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bucs vs. Saints

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Buccaneers -220, Saints +180