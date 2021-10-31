How to watch Washington vs. Broncos NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The Washington Football Team enters Sunday’s game having dropped three straight, their latest a 24-10 loss at Lambeau Field to the Packers last week. They left points on the board with a few trips to the red zone resulting in no points. They’ll look to pick up a victory heading into a bye week.

The Broncos have also hit a skid, dropping four straight after a 3-0 start to the season. They weren’t able to take advantage of facing a Baker Mayfield-less Browns team last Thursday, falling 17-14.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Broncos -180, Washington Football Team +155