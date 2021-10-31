How to watch Rams vs. Texans NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the LA Rams and Houston Texans. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Rams narrowly got past the Detroit Lions in Week 7 to improve to 6-1 on the season. Somehow the schedule makers for the NFL gave the Rams two weeks off before their bye week in Week 11, having the face the Lions and Texans in back-to-back games. This could be a potential trap game with a bigger matchup vs. the Titans in Week 9. We’ll see if the Rams come out flat like against the Lions or stomp the lowly Texans.

Houston is close to having a fire sale. The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and the Texans already dealt RB Mark Ingram back to the New Orleans Saints. WR Brandin Cooks was not happy about that one bit. He may be the next domino to fall for Houston. The Texans have failed to score in double figures in four of five games, and will send rookie QB Davis Mills out under center again.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

TEAM vs. TEAM

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: LAR -1375, HOU +800