How to watch Eagles vs. Lions NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The Eagles fell to 2-5 on the season after a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Philly has lost five of its past six games overall. The Eagles won’t have RB Miles Sanders, who was placed on IR this week. That means the team will rely heavily on Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott in the run game along with QB Jalen Hurts. This is a bounce-back spot for the Eagles against the winless Lions.

This feels like the week Detroit may have a shot at getting in the win column. As mentioned above, the Eagles have lost five of six and are among the worst teams in the NFC (along with the Lions). Detroit played a tight game against the Los Angeles Rams last week, losing 28-19. The Eagles offense will be easier to deal with and Detroit’s offense has gotten big contributions from D’Andre Swift lately.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: PHI -180, DET +155