How to watch 49ers vs. Bears NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The 49ers will have QB Jimmy Garoppolo under center for Week 8 vs. the Bears. So we won’t get a matchup of rookie QBs in Trey Lance vs. Justin Fields. Jimmy G returned to the lineup in Week 7’s loss to the Colts. He didn’t play particularly well in the loss, throwing 2 INTs, but Lance is dealing with an injury and can’t play.

The Bears have lost back-to-back games to the top teams in the NFC — the Buccaneers and Packers. The Bears can’t hang their heads too much by those results. Fields is still just a rookie, but hasn’t looked like the franchise answer through the past few games. He’s thrown 4 INTs the past two weeks. The Bears may have found a keeper in RB Khalil Herbert, who has filled in nicely for the injured David Montgomery.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: SF -210, CHI +175