How to watch Panthers vs. Falcons NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Falcons have rebounded this season, winning three of their past four games entering Week 8 vs. the Panthers. Atlanta is finally getting big contributions from rookie TE Kyle Pitts, who is coming off a career-high 163 yards in a win over the Dolphins last week. He’s hit over 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games and has 18 targets in that span.

The Panthers are reeling after starting the season 3-0. Carolina has dropped four in a row, the latest loss a 25-3 L to the New York Giants. The continued absence of top RB Christian McCaffrey continues to hamper the offense, particularly the play of QB Sam Darnold. With the trade deadline looming, is it time for the Panthers to make a drastic play to improve?

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CAR +130, ATL -150