What channel Dolphins vs. Bills is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Dolphins still don’t know what to do at QB despite Tua Tagovailoa making things pretty easy on them. Despite another loss in Week 7, Tua threw for 4 TDs and 291 yards against the Falcons. He also threw a few INTs, but the defense didn’t help Miami out much. Tagovailoa has played well the past two games but needs to limit mistakes. The Dolphins appear ready to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Texans, but only if he can play, which seems very unlikely this season (if not ever again).

The Bills come off the bye week refreshed and ready to destroy their division rival at home. The Bills dropped a tough 34-31 game to the Titans before the bye week and will be looking to re-establish themselves as the top team in the AFC. The AFC standings are very jumbled and right now the top teams include the Cincinnati Bengals, Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. Yes, not the Chiefs.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: MIA +600, BUF -900