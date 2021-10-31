What channel Steelers vs. Browns is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Steelers sit at 3-3 heading into Week 8 and are coming off back-to-back wins. Pittsburgh beat the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football last week, apologies to anyone who watched. The Steelers continue to struggle to move the ball, but the defense has played well to compensate. Pitt has held three of six opponents to under 20 points and hasn’t allowed 30+ points all season. That has at least helped the Steelers stay in games.

The Browns could get QB Baker Mayfield back way too early. Mayfield broke his shoulder and also suffered a torn labrum. The fact he’s most likely going to play is absolute insanity, but football players have to be tough, right? Anyway, Mayfield will be under center to hand the ball off 30 or so times to Nick Chubb and/or D’Ernest Johnson.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: PIT +155, CLE -180