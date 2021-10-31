What channel Titans vs. Colts is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. The game is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Titans whomped the Kansas City Chiefs 27-3 in Week 7 to throw their hat in the ring to be the top team in the AFC. At 5-2, the Titans are tied with a few other teams for the best record in the conference. Other than the blemish of losing to the New York Jets, the Titans have arguably been the most consistent team in the AFC. As long as the team can withstand some injuries on offense, riding Derrick Henry to another AFC South title seems likely at this point.

The Colts are a tricky team to figure out. After starting the season 0-3, Indy has won three of four games to pull closer to .500. The Colts lost the first meeting against the Titans 25-16 in a game that was mostly a defensive struggle. Defense against Henry will be key for the Colts splitting the season series against Tennessee.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: TEN +120, IND-140