What channel Bengals vs. Jets is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets. The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Bengals have won four of their past five games and are in the convo for best team in the AFC. QB Joe Burrow has formed a connection with rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase, who is looking like he’ll run away with Offensive Rookie of the Year. Chase is coming off his first 200-yard game in a win over the Ravens. He’s eclipsed 100 yards in only two games this season, but both have been massive performances. Chase is up to 754 receiving yards with 6 TDs on the year.

The Jets are proceeding with QB Mike White after the injury to rookie QB Zach Wilson last week. New York got embarrassed by the New England Patriots last week in a 54-13 loss. White entered the game for Wilson and threw for 202 yards with one TD and two INTs in the loss. Unless White cleans up his mistakes and the Jets play turnover-free football, this feels like another L in the making.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CIN -575, NYJ +410