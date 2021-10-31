What channel Patriots vs. Chargers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The Patriots come into the Halloween afternoon matchup riding high after dominating the Jets for a 54-17 win last Sunday. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns in the win while running back Damien Harris ran for 106 yards and a pair of scores of his own.

The Chargers are coming off a bye looking to keep pace near the top of the AFC with a 4-2 record. They were last seen getting boatraced by the Ravens in a 34-6 loss two weeks ago in Week 6.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Chargers -210, Patriots +175