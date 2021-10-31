What channel Jaguars vs. Seahawks is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Jaguars are fresh off a bye week following picking up their first win of the season against the Dolphins in London. No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence connected with receiver Marvin Jones on seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. The Jags walked away with the 23-20 win with a game-winning field goal by Matthew Wright as time expired.

The Seahawks have spiraled since Russell Wilson went to injured reserve with a finger injury. They’ve dropped three straight games, their latest coming this past Monday night in a 13-10 loss to New Orleans.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Seahawks -195, Jaguars +165