What channel Cowboys vs. Vikings is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Cowboys are returning from a bye week and are looking to keep pace near the top of the NFC by improving to 6-1 with a win here. They were last in action two weeks ago when notching a 35-29 overtime victory over the Patriots.

The Vikings are also returning to action after enjoying a bye last week. They are rising a two-game winning streak, the last one coming in a 34-28 overtime victory over the Panthers.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Sports Live, NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: Vikings -155, Cowboys +135