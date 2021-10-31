 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Panthers vs. Falcons on and what is game time for Week 8

The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons face off in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers meet in Week 8 with the home team looking for a third straight win while the road team looks to avoid a five-game losing streak. The Falcons have turned things around in recent weeks, while the Panthers have tanked and are looking to move on from Sam Darnold.

The Panthers have accepted the Darnold experiement was a failure, which is tough given the draft capital it took to acquire him. Carolina’s star running back Christian McCaffrey is still at least a few weeks away from returning, so there’s not going to be much to look forward to for a while. After a 3-0 start, Matt Rhule’s squad has lost four straight games.

Everything seems to be coming together for Atlanta’s offense. Kyle Pitts is breaking out at the tight end spot after some quiet weeks to start the season, and Cordarrelle Patterson is finally being utilized in a dynamic way. Atlanta’s defense is still a problem but the offense is beginning to look better.

Panthers vs. Falcons TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Broadcast map

The Falcons are 3-point favorites against the spread and -160 favorites on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Panthers are +140 moneyline favorites, while the over/under is set at 45.5.

