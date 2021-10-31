What channel is Panthers vs. Falcons on and what is game time for Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers meet in Week 8 with the home team looking for a third straight win while the road team looks to avoid a five-game losing streak. The Falcons have turned things around in recent weeks, while the Panthers have tanked and are looking to move on from Sam Darnold.

The Panthers have accepted the Darnold experiement was a failure, which is tough given the draft capital it took to acquire him. Carolina’s star running back Christian McCaffrey is still at least a few weeks away from returning, so there’s not going to be much to look forward to for a while. After a 3-0 start, Matt Rhule’s squad has lost four straight games.

Everything seems to be coming together for Atlanta’s offense. Kyle Pitts is breaking out at the tight end spot after some quiet weeks to start the season, and Cordarrelle Patterson is finally being utilized in a dynamic way. Atlanta’s defense is still a problem but the offense is beginning to look better.

Panthers vs. Falcons TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Falcons are 3-point favorites against the spread and -160 favorites on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Panthers are +140 moneyline favorites, while the over/under is set at 45.5.