What channel is Dolphins vs. Bills on and what is game time for Week 8

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins clash in a Week 8 AFC East divisional matchup with both teams looking to rebound from disappointing losses in Week 7. The Bills had a rough ending in Monday’s contest against the Titans, where they opted to go for a fourth down instead of kicking a field goal to force overtime. The Dolphins gave up a late drive to the Falcons to lose on a field goal.

The Bills are seen as the class of the AFC after a convincing performance over the Chiefs. While that thought might not have changed much after the loss to Tennessee, Buffalo needs to bounce back big here. Josh Allen is having an MVP-caliber season, continuing his rise as one of the league’s top quarterbacks.

The Dolphins appear to be in disarray. There’s rumors of Deshaun Watson trades, Brian Flores’ job security and a general aura of uncertainty. Tua Tagovailoa had a massive outing against the Falcons but the defense didn’t hold up late. The Dolphins have not put together a complete performance yet and it’s unlikely to happen against the Bills.

Bills vs. Dolphins TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Bills are 13.5-point favorites against the spread, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Buffalo is -760 on the moneyline, while the Dolphins are +525. The over/under is set at 49.5.