What channel is 49ers vs. Bears on and what is game time for Week 8

The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears face off in Week 8 with both teams looking to hault losing streaks. The 49ers have lost four straight games after starting 2-0, while the Bears have suffered two straight setbacks. This could be a battle of rookie quarterbacks if Trey Lance suits up for the 49ers.

San Francisco was abysmal defensively against the Colts in Week 7, surrendering easy touchdowns through the air while also failing to do much against the run. Elijah Mitchell looks solid, but Jimmy Garoppolo showed why the organization felt the need to add a quarterback in the draft. If the 49ers struggle offensively against the Bears, there will be a lot of noise surrounding Kyle Shanahan’s abilities as a head coach.

It’s been a rough few weeks for the Bears. After Packers QB Aaron Rodgers yelled about owning the team at a fan in a Week 6 win over Chicago, the Bears spent most of Week 7 getting smoked by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Justin Fields has not shown much in terms of development, which has raised concerns about Matt Nagy. The Bears cannot afford another dud offensively.

49ers vs. Bears TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The 49ers are 4-point favorites in this game according to DraftKings Sportsbook. San Francisco is -210 on the moneyline while the Bears are +175. The over/under is set at 39.5.