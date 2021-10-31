What channel is Steelers vs. Browns on and what is game time for Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Week 8 in a rematch of last season’s first-round playoff game. The Browns won that matchup, although they might be without quarterback Baker Mayfield in this contest. The Steelers enter this game coming off a bye week, while the Browns got some extended rest after playing Thursday in Week 7.

The Steelers are trying to get over .500 in a rare slump for the team. Mike Tomlin was asked about the USC opening this week, creating some unnecessary controversy. Ben Roethlisberger’s play has dropped off significantly but Pittsburgh’s defense appears to be getting its groove back. This week will go a long way in showing whether the Steelers can compete for a playoff spot.

The Browns have dealt with some major injuries over the last two weeks but should get some key players back. RB Nick Chubb is expected to play, while WR Jarvis Landry is also likely to suit up. Mayfield’s absence might not be as detrimental, as there have been some major questions about the quarterback’s play this season.

Steelers vs. Browns TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Browns are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Cleveland is -180 on the moneyline while Pittsburgh is +155. The over/under is set at 42.