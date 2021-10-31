 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Eagles vs. Lions on and what is game time for Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions face off in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to throw against the Las Vegas Raiders during their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to throw against the Las Vegas Raiders during their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 33-22.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles match up with the Detroit Lions in Week 8, as both teams try to navigate this season under a first-year head coach. The Eagles are coming off a tough loss to the Raiders, while the Lions remain the NFL’s only team without a win.

The Eagles are seeing how dynamic Jalen Hurts is at quarterback, but the skill positions have underwhelmed. Miles Sanders is dealing with an injury, and wide receiver Jalen Reagor has not made an impact. Rookie Devonta Smith has been inconsistent as well, leading to an overall sluggish offense at times.

The Lions have been competitive in most of their losses, dropping two games on gut-wrenching last-second field goals and another on a late interception. It’s been a rough showing for Dan Campbell’s team but the organization knew this was going to be a long rebuild once it traded Matthew Stafford.

Eagles vs. Lions TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Broadcast map

The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites against the spread and -190 favorites on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Lions are +160 moneyline underdogs, with the over/under set at 48.

