What channel is Eagles vs. Lions on and what is game time for Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles match up with the Detroit Lions in Week 8, as both teams try to navigate this season under a first-year head coach. The Eagles are coming off a tough loss to the Raiders, while the Lions remain the NFL’s only team without a win.

The Eagles are seeing how dynamic Jalen Hurts is at quarterback, but the skill positions have underwhelmed. Miles Sanders is dealing with an injury, and wide receiver Jalen Reagor has not made an impact. Rookie Devonta Smith has been inconsistent as well, leading to an overall sluggish offense at times.

The Lions have been competitive in most of their losses, dropping two games on gut-wrenching last-second field goals and another on a late interception. It’s been a rough showing for Dan Campbell’s team but the organization knew this was going to be a long rebuild once it traded Matthew Stafford.

Eagles vs. Lions TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites against the spread and -190 favorites on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Lions are +160 moneyline underdogs, with the over/under set at 48.