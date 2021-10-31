What channel is Rams vs. Texans on and what is game time for Week 8

The Los Angeles Rams look to avoid a major misstep in Week 8 when they face the struggling Houston Texans. The Rams are Super Bowl contenders hoping to play the game in their home stadium, while the Texans appear destined for a long, painful rebuild.

The Rams have been crushing their competition with Matthew Stafford under center, although they did have some problems with the Lions in Week 7. Los Angeles’ offense is explosive and its defense remains opportunistic. This should be a relatively light game but sometimes these are the games good teams lose by playing down to their competition.

The Texans just shipped off Mark Ingram to the Saints, and there could be more trades coming. The biggest move could be Deshaun Watson, although the Dolphins want clarity on his legal status. Houston’s on-field performance has been horrendous, and this team has holes at several key positions. It’s going to be a rough season.

Rams vs. Texans TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Rams are 14-point favorites against the spread, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles is -850 on the moneyline, while Houston is +575. The over/under is set at 47.5.